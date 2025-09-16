IndiGo Launches Grand Runaway Fest Sale, Domestic Tickets From ₹1,299 & International From ₹4,599; Details Here

IndiGo Launches Big Flight Sale for Domestic and International Routes. |

New Delhi: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has rolled out a special limited-period sale called the ‘Grand Runaway Fest’, giving travelers a chance to book low-cost flight tickets for both domestic and international travel. The sale is live till September 21, and is valid for travel between January 7 and March 31, 2026.

Under this offer, one-way all-inclusive domestic flight tickets start from just Rs 1,299, while international tickets begin at Rs 4,599. IndiGo’s premium seat option, IndiGoStretch, is also available starting at Rs 9,999.

🛫 The runway is calling… and this time, it’s for the Grand Runaway Fest!



From 15th-21st September, get deals that’ll have you running to pack your bags:



🏃‍♀️ Domestic flights from ₹1299

🌍 International flights from ₹4599

💺 Up to 50% off on select 6E add-ons... and much… pic.twitter.com/SHKy8shUCv — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 13, 2025

How to Book Tickets in the Sale

Travelers can book tickets through:

- IndiGo's official website: www.goindigo.in

- The IndiGo mobile app

- WhatsApp at +91 70651 45858

- AI-powered assistant 6Eskai

Extra Benefits for BluChip Members

IndiGo is offering additional benefits to its BluChip loyalty members. They can use the promo code IBC10 while booking on IndiGo's website or app to get up to 10 percent discount on flight bookings.

Discounts on Add-Ons

The airline is also offering exciting discounts on its popular 6E Add-ons:

- Up to 50 percent off on prepaid baggage (15kg, 20kg, 30kg)

- Up to 50 percent off on Fast Forward services

- 15 percent off on standard seat selection

- 10 percent off on pre-booked meals

- Emergency XL seats starting from Rs 500

- Zero cancellation plan on international bookings available at Rs 999

Company Performance and Outlook

Despite facing challenges from fuel prices and currency pressure, IndiGo posted a net profit of Rs 2,176 crore in Q1 FY26, a 20 percent drop year-on-year, though revenue grew 4.7 percent. The airline reported a strong passenger load factor of 84.2 percent and on-time performance of 87.1 percent.

Currently, 439 aircraft are in the fleet, out of which 50 are grounded. Still, IndiGo plans to add 50 new aircraft in the next financial year. The airline expects double-digit growth in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) in FY26, showing confidence in future expansion.