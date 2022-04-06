Mumbai Angels, Eaglewings Ventures join hands to co-invest in innovative startups

Mumbai Angels, a platform for private investments, has announced it has onboarded Eaglewings Ventures as its co-investment partner. Eaglewings Ventures, an integrated investment and incubation platform for technology-based ventures provides funding support services to startups and early-stage companies in India.

Launched in 2021 by Mumbai Angels, the Co-Investment Program has roped in multiple investment networks and accelerators in backing-up a few chosen high-potential startups. These startups benefit from numerous exclusive opportunities and benefits, including unrestricted access to Mumbai Angels’ Multiplier Program, an exclusive marketplace for its portfolio companies. The services provided under this program include advertising, cloud storage and marketing solutions, among others.

“Eaglewings Ventures have been at the helm of identifying and nurturing technology-driven ventures since its inception. I am confident that our combined efforts driven by our similar investment ideologies will have a meaningful impact in spotting disruptive and scalable solutions, and widen potential opportunities in creation of valuable companies.” said Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels.

“Eaglewings and MA have already closed deals together in the past, and now this formal collaboration will pave the way for more smart capital and quality deals in our ecosystem”, added Atul Javeri, Founder & CEO of Eaglewings Ventures.

Founded in 2019, Eaglewings Ventures, a venture investment and advisory firm, aims to play a key role in contributing to India’s startup culture and entrepreneurial spirit. Understanding the challenges faced by entrepreneurs with respect to developing a market-acceptable product, identifying the appropriate positioning, adopting the right customer acquisition strategy, and managing the dynamics of fundraising, the platform offers strategic advisory, business tie-ups, preparation of investment material, subsequent funding, and deal structuring. The portfolio companies of the firm include Travel Buddy, Map My Crop, Aquatein, Celcius, GalaxyCard and more.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:27 PM IST