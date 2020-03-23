Coroanvirus update in India: Reliance to give double salaries to all employees who earn less than Rs 30,000

Reliance Industries on Monday joined the fight against the novel coronavirus, announcing a an initial support of Rs. 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

While the company had already taken steps to help combat the deadly virus, on Monday a comprehensive plan of action was released. This, in the company's words, involved "a multi-pronged prevention, mitigation, and ongoing support strategy" that ranged from building medical facilities to providing free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs.

The company also announced that it would provide free fuel to all emergency service vehicles that were being used to transport COVID-19 patients to and from isolation facilities as well as quarantined individuals.

Alongside a slew of medical aids, the company also said that it would safeguard the interests of their workers, paying contract and temporary workers, even if their work had been halted.

"For those earning below Rs. 30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cash flow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden,"' the company announced.

Apart from the select few manning critical roles, most Reliance employees have been moved to a work-from-home set up.