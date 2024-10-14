 Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income Of ₹2.40 Lakh Crore, PAT Declines To ₹19,101 Crore YoY
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income Of ₹2.40 Lakh Crore, PAT Declines To ₹19,101 Crore YoY

Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income Of ₹2.40 Lakh Crore, PAT Declines To ₹19,101 Crore YoY

Reliance Industries, on the basis of consolidated financial results, in Q2FY25 reported Rs 2.35 lakh crore from its revenue from operation, which is marginally higher that the Rs 2.34 lakh crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income of ₹2.40 Lakh Crore, PAT Declines to ₹19,101 Crore |

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday (October 14) released its its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Reliance Industries, on the basis of consolidated financial results, in Q2FY25 reported Rs 2.35 lakh crore from its revenue from operation, which is marginally higher that the Rs 2.34 lakh crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the total income of the company stood at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, marking a slight surge from 2.39 lakh crore reported in the same period last year.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion
'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion

However, the total expenses of the company surged to Rs 2.15 lakh crore from Rs 2.12 lakh crore YoY.

Furthermore, the Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased to Rs 19,101 crore, down from Rs 19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings Q3 2024

Earnings Q3 2024 |

Standalone Financial Highlights

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Read Also
Reliance Chief Mukesh Ambani Gifts Himself A Boeing Business Jet For ₹1,261 Crore Along With...
article-image

In addition, the total income of the Reliance Industries for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, dropped to Rs 1.37 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the previous year.

Total expenses remained stable at Rs 1.27 lakh crore, slightly lower than the Rs 1.28 lakh crore incurred last year.

Moreover, the PAT also posted sharp decline, falling to Rs 7,713 crore from Rs 11,208 crore YoY.

Key Segment-Wise Breakdown

The company operates across multiple sectors. Here is a breakdown of its segment-wise Value of Sales and Services (Revenue) for the quarter:

Oil to Chemicals (O2C): Rs 1.55 lakh crore

Oil and Gas: Rs 6,222 crore

Read Also
HCL Tech Q2 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 10.5% To ₹4,237 Crore; Declares ₹12 Dividend...
article-image

Retail: Rs 76,325 crore

Digital Services (Jio): Rs 38,055 crore

Others: Rs 11,623 crore

Reliance Industries Shares

The shares of the company on Monday ended the day at Rs 2,745.50 apiece, up by 0.047 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At...

World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At...

'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka...

'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka...

Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income Of ₹2.40 Lakh...

Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income Of ₹2.40 Lakh...

HCL Tech Q2 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 10.5% To ₹4,237 Crore; Declares ₹12 Dividend...

HCL Tech Q2 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 10.5% To ₹4,237 Crore; Declares ₹12 Dividend...

India's CPI Inflation Surges To 5.49% In September; Food Inflation Hits 9.24%

India's CPI Inflation Surges To 5.49% In September; Food Inflation Hits 9.24%