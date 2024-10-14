Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income Of ₹2.40 Lakh Crore, PAT Declines To ₹19,101 Crore YoY

Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Reports Q2FY25 Consolidated Total Income of ₹2.40 Lakh Crore, PAT Declines to ₹19,101 Crore |

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday (October 14) released its its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Reliance Industries, on the basis of consolidated financial results, in Q2FY25 reported Rs 2.35 lakh crore from its revenue from operation, which is marginally higher that the Rs 2.34 lakh crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the total income of the company stood at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, marking a slight surge from 2.39 lakh crore reported in the same period last year.

However, the total expenses of the company surged to Rs 2.15 lakh crore from Rs 2.12 lakh crore YoY.

Furthermore, the Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased to Rs 19,101 crore, down from Rs 19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings Q3 2024 |

Standalone Financial Highlights

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

In addition, the total income of the Reliance Industries for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, dropped to Rs 1.37 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the previous year.

Total expenses remained stable at Rs 1.27 lakh crore, slightly lower than the Rs 1.28 lakh crore incurred last year.

Moreover, the PAT also posted sharp decline, falling to Rs 7,713 crore from Rs 11,208 crore YoY.

Key Segment-Wise Breakdown

The company operates across multiple sectors. Here is a breakdown of its segment-wise Value of Sales and Services (Revenue) for the quarter:

Oil to Chemicals (O2C): Rs 1.55 lakh crore

Oil and Gas: Rs 6,222 crore

Retail: Rs 76,325 crore

Digital Services (Jio): Rs 38,055 crore

Others: Rs 11,623 crore

Reliance Industries Shares

The shares of the company on Monday ended the day at Rs 2,745.50 apiece, up by 0.047 per cent.