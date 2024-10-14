HCL Tech Q2 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 10.5% To ₹4,237 Crore; Declares ₹12 Dividend Per Share | File image

One of the leading Information Technology (IT) giant, HCL Technologies, on Monday (October 14) announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, after approved by the company's board of directors.

Consolidated Financial Results

The company reported a consolidated total income of Rs 29,318 crore in Q2FY25, a spike compared to Rs 27,037 crore in the same period last year.

Similarly, the company's total expenses for the quarter also posted a surge. The total expense in the Q2FY25 stood at Rs 23,631 crore, compared to Rs 21,909 crore YoY.

Although the company had an increase in the total expenses but the consolidated profit for the quarter remained strong. The company's profit for the period stood at Rs 4,237 crore for the period, in comparison to the Rs 3,833 crore in Q2FY24.

Standalone Financial Results

On a standalone basis, the total income of the company was reported at Rs 12,899 crore, marking a surges from Rs 12,311 crore in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the total expenses of the IT giant stood at Rs 8,583 crore, slightly higher than Rs 8,361 crore last year.

The company’s standalone profit for Q2FY25 came in at Rs 3,216 crore, compared to Rs 2,966 crore in the same period last year.

Dividend Payout to Shareholders

In addition to the announcement of the financial results for the quarter, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

HCL Tech Shares

The shares of the company on Monday ended the day at Rs 1,865 apiece, up by 1.38 per cent.