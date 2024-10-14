 Reliance Chief Mukesh Ambani Gifts Himself A Boeing Business Jet For ₹1,261 Crore Along With ₹10.92 Crore Rolls Royce Cullinan
Mukesh Ambani and his family recently treated themselves to two extremely expensive presents: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and a Boeing 737 that was converted into a luxurious private jet.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Mukesh Ambani | File

The Ambani family, however, is well-known for their love of luxurious cars and other ultra-expensive toys like yachts and aeroplanes, in addition to their ultra-expensive home and extravagant spending on extravagant parties.

Antilia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai, is estimated to be worth an astounding Rs 200 crore, making it the second most expensive private residence in the world.

Given that it's the holiday season, Mukesh Ambani and his family recently treated themselves to two extremely expensive presents: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and a Boeing 737 that was converted into a luxurious private jet. It is estimated that the jet alone cost an astounding USD 150 million, or more than Rs 1,261 crore.

10th Rolls-Royce in Antilla

The 10th Rolls Royce to enter the Ambani family's collection, the Cullinan Series II, is priced at USD 1.3 million (Rs 10.92 crore) in India, but it's highly likely that the Ambanis's own has been heavily customised and altered, pushing its price well above the market.

Because Mukesh Ambani and his family are Rolls-Royce aficionados, they are always among the first to add the newest models to their vast collection.

A few days before the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II was formally introduced in India, the Ambanis, who frequently customise their Rolls Royce vehicles, recently added the vehicle to their garage.

Boeing business jet

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani's 737 private jet was upgraded, including costly cabin modifications, in Switzerland.

article-image

The largest aircraft in the BBJ Max family, with a cabin floor area of 1,120 square feet, was delivered to Mukesh Ambani last month, making him the proud owner of the first Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) 737 Max 9 in India.

With cabin customisation and other upgrades, Mukesh Ambani's private business jet is expected to cost over USD 150 million (Rs 1,261 crore), making it the most expensive private jet owned by an Indian business tycoon. The ultra-long-range Boeing 737 Max 9 starts at about USD 118 million (Rs 992 crore).

