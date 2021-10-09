Mukesh Ambani joins Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in world's exclusive $100 bn club

After staying firm on Forbes India's Rich List for over 8 years, Mukesh Ambani has now catapulted to the world's most exclusive wealth club where only those a fortune of at least $100 billion are admitted. Keeping him company are 11 others including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk.

Elon Musk leads the Club with $222.1 bn followed by Jeff Bezos $190.8 billion and Bernard Arnault at Number 3 position with $155.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd., vaulted to the hallowed Club after his Group's stock climbed to a record on Friday. He's now worth $100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani has added $23.8 billion to his wealth so far this year.

Ambani recently outlined plans to pivot into renewable energy with a $10 billion investment by his Reliance Industries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:38 PM IST