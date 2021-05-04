Mphasis to invest 25 million pounds in UK; create 1,000 jobs

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in Cloud and cognitive services, said on Tuesday it is expanding its footprint in the UK with a special focus on digital transformation initiatives in banking and insurance, by establishing a nearshore centre outside of London.

Mphasis expects to create close to 1,000 UK jobs to begin with; invest over 25 million pounds upfront towards establishing the centre, and provide upskill and training in both digital transformation as well as domain expertise in the UK banking and insurance segments.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in a company statement: "Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that Mphasis has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our tech sector, and driving economic growth."

CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis, Nitin Rakesh, said, "I am excited to elevate our presence in the UK to support future growth, improve operating agility, flexibility and harness local capabilities towards bolstering our offerings over the long term,"

Focused on the insurance market, this centre aims to deliver the best technology and insurance operations services to clients through innovation in operational, technological, and service excellence, the statement added.