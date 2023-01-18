e-Paper Get App
Mphasis Limited allots of 8,076 shares under Employee Stock Options Plan

The terms and time period of exercise of the Employee Stock Options is as per the ESOP 2016

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Mphasis Limited allots of 8,076 shares under Employee Stock Options Plan | Image: Mphasis (Representative)
Mphasis Limited announced, the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board, vide its resolution dated 16 January 2023, approved allotment of 8,076 shares on 17 January 2023, under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The terms and time period of exercise of the Employee Stock Options is as per the ESOP 2016, which has already been submitted with the Stock Exchanges.

