Mphasis Limited announced allotment of 32,734 shares | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis Limited announced, the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board, approved allotment of shares on 11 January 2023 against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016) and Restricted Stock Units Plan 2021 (RSU Plan 2021) respectively, via an exchange filing.

The terms and time period of exercise of the ESOPs and RSUs is as per the ESOP 2016 and RSU Plan 2021: ESOP 2016- 32,440 shares and RSU Plan 2021- 294 shares.

The intimation is as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets