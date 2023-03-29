 Mphasis announces no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital
'Our business from US regional banks is a low single digit percentage contribution to the overall revenue", said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Mphasis announces no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis Limited, today announced that it has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital, either as a client or as a banker, via an exchange filing.

"We are continuing to focus on servicing our clients in this heightened environment of volatility and transaction volumes. Mphasis has no business with or exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital, either as a client or banker."

"Our business from US regional banks is a low single digit percentage contribution to the overall revenue", said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

