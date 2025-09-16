Mother Dairy Slashes Prices Across Dairy & Safal Products After GST Cut, Passes On Benefits To Consumers; Check New Rates

Mother Dairy Slashes Prices Across Dairy & Safal Products |

New Delhi, September 16: Mother Dairy, a company fully owned by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has announced a price cut on some of its value-added dairy items and Safal brand processed foods. This move follows the recent GST changes introduced by the Government of India.

Announcing the decision, Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish said the GST cut on dairy and processed foods is a positive step that will increase consumption and encourage people to choose safe, good-quality packaged products. He added that the company will pass on 100% of the tax benefit to consumers starting September 22, 2025.

He also explained that with the new tax rates, all Mother Dairy products will now either be tax-free or fall under the lowest GST slab of 5%. This change, he said, will help farmers by creating higher demand for packaged food, supported further by GST cuts on farm equipment, while consumers will benefit from lower prices and easier access to packaged dairy and food products.

Mother Dairy has announced new consumer prices across its dairy and horticulture portfolio effective September 22, 2025, in line with GST benefits. For UHT Toned Milk (1 litre tetra pack), the price has been reduced from ₹77 to ₹75, while the 450 ml UHT Double Toned Milk pouch has come down from ₹33 to ₹32. Milkshakes (180 ml, available in Strawberry, Chocolate, Mango, and Rabri flavours) will now cost ₹28 instead of ₹30. Paneer (200 gm) has been reduced from ₹95 to ₹92, while the 400 gm pack drops from ₹180 to ₹174. Malai Paneer (200 gm) has been revised from ₹100 to ₹97. Butter (500 gm) will now retail at ₹285 instead of ₹305, and the 100 gm pack at ₹58 compared to the earlier ₹62.

Cheese prices have also been revised downward. Cheese Cubes (180 gm) are down from ₹145 to ₹135, Cheese Slices (200 gm) from ₹170 to ₹160, the 480 gm pack from ₹405 to ₹380, and the 780 gm pack from ₹480 to ₹450. Cheese Block (200 gm) is reduced from ₹150 to ₹140, while Cheese Spread (180 gm, Creamy Plain, Piri Piri, Garlic & Herbs variants) drops from ₹120 to ₹110. Diced Mozzarella Cheese (1 kg) is revised from ₹610 to ₹575. Ghee cartons (1 litre) are reduced from ₹675 to ₹645, while the 500 ml carton is cut from ₹345 to ₹330. Ghee tin (1 litre) now costs ₹720 instead of ₹750. The ghee pouch (1 litre) has been reduced from ₹675 to ₹645, while the cow ghee pouch (1 litre) comes down from ₹685 to ₹655 and the 500 ml pack from ₹350 to ₹335. Cow Ghee jars (1 litre) are now ₹720 instead of ₹750, with the 500 ml jar down to ₹365 from ₹380 and the 200 ml jar reduced from ₹190 to ₹184. Cow Ghee cartons are now priced at ₹655 (1 litre) and ₹335 (500 ml). Premium Cow Ghee (Gir Cow, 500 ml) has been slightly reduced from ₹999 to ₹984.

In the ice cream category, representative SKUs show a similar trend. Ice Candy (45 gm) and Vanilla Cup (50 ml) are down from ₹10 to ₹9. Chocobar (30 ml) is also reduced from ₹10 to ₹9. The Choco Vanilla Cone (100 ml) drops from ₹30 to ₹25, while the Butterscotch Cone (100 ml) reduces from ₹35 to ₹30. Cassatta (150 ml) comes down from ₹70 to ₹60, and Kesar Pista Kulfi (60 gm) from ₹40 to ₹30. Larger packs such as Strawberry Crush Tub (1 litre) and Shahi Meva Malai Tub (1 litre) are revised from ₹330 to ₹300 each, while the Butterscotch Combo (700 ml × 2) has been cut from ₹270 to ₹250.

For Safal’s value-added horticulture range, Frozen French Fries (400 gm) have been reduced from ₹100 to ₹95, while the 1 kg pack has dropped from ₹230 to ₹215. Frozen Aloo Tikki (400 gm) now costs ₹85 instead of ₹90, while Frozen Hara Bhara Kebab (200 gm) is down from ₹80 to ₹75. Frozen Nuggets (400 gm) drop from ₹110 to ₹105, while Jalapeno Cheese Pops (300 gm) are down from ₹200 to ₹185. Frozen Crispy Veggie Bites and Frozen Veggie Sticks (400 gm each) have been revised from ₹160 to ₹150, and Frozen Pizza Pockets (340 gm) reduced from ₹180 to ₹165. Among condiments, Safal Lime, Mango, Mix, and Green Chilly Pickles (400 gm each) have all been reduced from ₹130 to ₹120. Safal Tomato Puree (200 gm) is revised from ₹27 to ₹25, Safal Coconut Water (200 ml) from ₹55 to ₹50, and Safal Mixed Fruit Jam (500 gm) from ₹180 to ₹165.