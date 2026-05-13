Modi Naturals Q4 Profit Jumps 141% To ₹19.7 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹243 Crore

Modi Naturals reported a 141 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 19.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Modi Naturals Limited reported a sharp 141 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 8.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by strong growth in its ethanol and bulk businesses.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 243.1 crore during the quarter from Rs 189.9 crore a year ago and Rs 174.1 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting improved operational momentum across segments.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 243.3 crore against Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax more than doubled to Rs 26.1 crore from Rs 11.1 crore in the year-ago quarter, while sequentially it rose from Rs 12.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 222.1 crore from Rs 178.3 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily on account of higher raw material consumption and other operating expenses.

Sequential growth was supported by stronger performance in the ethanol business, which generated quarterly revenue of Rs 92.2 crore compared with Rs 81.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

The branded segment contributed Rs 50.9 crore, while the bulk business delivered Rs 100 crore in revenue during the quarter. Consolidated EBITDA climbed to Rs 30.4 crore from Rs 16.7 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 17 crore a year earlier.

The company also recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 4.9 crore during FY26 relating to an insurance claim received by subsidiary Modi Biotech Private Limited for business interruption arising from a machinery breakdown incident in FY24.

Earnings per share for the quarter increased to Rs 15.60 from Rs 6.05 in the year-ago period and Rs 7.56 in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Modi Naturals posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 719.2 crore compared with Rs 662.9 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year surged 94 percent to Rs 60.3 crore from Rs 31 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax rose to Rs 63.5 crore from Rs 37.7 crore.

Total assets stood at Rs 406.6 crore as of March 31, 2026, against Rs 329.8 crore a year earlier.

Separately, the company said its statutory auditor Doogar & Associates has resigned, and the board approved the appointment of B. Chhawcharia & Co. as the new statutory auditor subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.