Modi 3.0: Third Term, First Budget; Everything You Need To Know From Date, Time & Where To Watch

The BJP-led NDA government first union budget is set to be presented on the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2024. The budget session is scheduled to span from July 22 to August 12, 2024.

The upcoming budget will be the first full session of the 18th Lok Sabha following the recent general elections 2024 and the oath-taking ceremony held from June 24 to July 2.

Moreover, in this budget, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the seventh consecutive budget in a row and will surpass Morarji Desai record with the highest consecutive union budget presentation.

Earlier, on February 1, 2024, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for 2024-25. This form of budget is presented during a transitional period, typically when a full budget cannot be presented due to reasons like upcoming elections or changes in government.

Key details of the Budget

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am in the lower house of the parliament, Lok Sabha on the day.

Moreover, the budget presentation will also be accessible to the public through various channels, including the official Parliament channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV.

In addition to this, the presentation of budget will be streamed live on the government's official YouTube channels.

Digital Accessibility of Budget Documents

For those who are interested and keen to the Annual Financial statement and documents, the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in, which will provide digital access to it.

The documents will be available in both Hindi and English and will contain financial statements, finance bills, and requests for grants as required by the Constitution.

About the Annual Financial Statement

In the Constitution of India, under Article 112, the government of the country must present an Annual Financial Statement before the Parliament i.e a statement of estimated receipts and expenditures in every financial year.

With the new members in place, this budget presentation will set the tone for the government's financial policies and economic direction for the coming years.