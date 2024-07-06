 Nirmala Sitharaman To Present First Budget Of Modi 3.0 On July 23 In Lok Sabha
Parliament's Budget Session will be held between July 22 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday

Ruddhi Phadke
article-image
Nirmala Sitharaman (2019-present) holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21. 5th budget in the Parliament on Feb 1, 2023 is being presented by her |

The Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23 by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier on July 23, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024."

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

