Mindtree Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 437 cr

tIT firm Mindtree registered a 34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 437.5 crore for the December 2021 quarter on the back of robust demand and aggressive customer mining.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs. 326.5 crore in the same period last year, the company said.

The company further stated that it saw its revenue grow about 36 percent to Rs. 2,750 crore for the quarter.

"We are pleased to have continued our positive revenue momentum through the third quarter of FY22 on the back of robust demand, aggressive customer mining," stated Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee added that the company's sequential revenue growth of 5.2 per ent in constant currency reflects the strength of its strategy, execution, partnerships.

"Our order book for the quarter was $358 million, up 14.6 percent year-over-year," Chatterjee said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:38 PM IST