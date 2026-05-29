MIDHANI Q4 Profit Rises 39% On Record Quarterly Turnover, Board Recommends ₹1.25 Final Dividend For FY26

Defence PSU MIDHANI reported a 39 percent rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 78 crore, |

Mumbai: Defence public sector company Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with net profit rising 39 percent year-on-year to Rs 78 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 56 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 34.7 percent to Rs 553 crore during the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 410.5 crore a year ago. The growth was supported by higher production and strong execution of orders.

The company's EBITDA, a measure of operating performance, rose 25 percent to Rs 117 crore from Rs 93.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA margin narrowed slightly to 21 percent from 23 percent due to higher costs.

Record Quarterly Turnover

MIDHANI said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly turnover of Rs 552.75 crore in the fourth quarter, registering a growth of 34.63 percent over Rs 410.56 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY25.

The company's Value of Production (VoP) also improved significantly. VoP stood at Rs 392.19 crore during the quarter, up 19.15 percent from Rs 329.16 crore a year earlier.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased 38.67 percent to Rs 107 crore from Rs 77.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

Highest-Ever Annual Performance

For the full financial year FY26, MIDHANI recorded its highest-ever annual turnover of Rs 1,208.63 crore, up 12.52 percent from Rs 1,074.10 crore in FY25.

The company’s annual Value of Production rose 12.04 percent to Rs 1,193.92 crore. Annual EBITDA increased 10.69 percent to Rs 275.59 crore, while Profit Before Tax grew nearly 18 percent to Rs 184.09 crore.

Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 130.79 crore, marking an increase of 18.82 percent from Rs 110.07 crore reported in the previous financial year.

Healthy Order Book, Dividend Announced

MIDHANI said its order book stood at Rs 2,290 crore as of April 1, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Shares of MIDHANI closed at Rs 420.65 on the BSE on Friday, up Rs 4.60 or 1.11 percent from the previous close.

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