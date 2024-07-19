 Microsoft Global Outage: Users Seeing Blue Screen Of Death; Major US Airlines Grounds All Air Traffic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMicrosoft Global Outage: Users Seeing Blue Screen Of Death; Major US Airlines Grounds All Air Traffic

Microsoft Global Outage: Users Seeing Blue Screen Of Death; Major US Airlines Grounds All Air Traffic

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Microsoft's cloud services are glitching around the world, and many users have reported that they are experiencing the famous blue screen of death error on their devices.

Major airlines in the world are seeing this blue-screen error and have shut down their services temporarily.

What caused the outage?

A new Crowdstrike update is causing a massive outage for Windows 10 users worldwide. As a result, computers become stuck on the recovery screen.

On social media, a number of people posted pictures of their screens stuck on the recovery page with the caption, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."

Read Also
Micro Irrigation: Indoukh-Ruddhaheda Project Worth Rs 231 Crore To Irrigate 11,800 Hectares In...
article-image

US media hit by outage

In addition, users claimed to have seen the Blue Screen of Death error messages at US media outlets, supermarkets, and banks. Some radio studios are offline as a result, and some TV studios are experiencing problems.

Indian Airlines affected

Several businesses, banks, and government agencies worldwide have been impacted by the bug. The majority of Indian airlines have informed travelers of the update via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Australian cyber infrastructure hit

National Cyber Security Coordinator, Australia, said in post on social media platform X "There is no information to suggest it is a cyber security incident. We continue to engage across key stakeholders."

Read Also
Akasa Air's online services hit by turbulence due to outage at Microsoft Azure
article-image

This is breaking story. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Mocks Microsoft Amid Global Cloud And Service Outage

Elon Musk Mocks Microsoft Amid Global Cloud And Service Outage

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Jakson Solar CEO Anurag Garg On How Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana Will Help...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Jakson Solar CEO Anurag Garg On How Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana Will Help...

Citroen Basalt India Debut Set for August 2nd: What to Expect

Citroen Basalt India Debut Set for August 2nd: What to Expect

Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Spicejet, Indigo And Akasa Face Operational Issues Amid Global Microsoft Cloud Outage

Spicejet, Indigo And Akasa Face Operational Issues Amid Global Microsoft Cloud Outage