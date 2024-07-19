Microsoft Global Outage: Users Seeing Blue Screen Of Death; Major US Airlines Grounds All Air Traffic

Microsoft's cloud services are glitching around the world, and many users have reported that they are experiencing the famous blue screen of death error on their devices.
Major airlines in the world are seeing this blue-screen error and have shut down their services temporarily.
What caused the outage?
A new Crowdstrike update is causing a massive outage for Windows 10 users worldwide. As a result, computers become stuck on the recovery screen.
On social media, a number of people posted pictures of their screens stuck on the recovery page with the caption, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."
US media hit by outage
In addition, users claimed to have seen the Blue Screen of Death error messages at US media outlets, supermarkets, and banks. Some radio studios are offline as a result, and some TV studios are experiencing problems.
Indian Airlines affected
Several businesses, banks, and government agencies worldwide have been impacted by the bug. The majority of Indian airlines have informed travelers of the update via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Australian cyber infrastructure hit
National Cyber Security Coordinator, Australia, said in post on social media platform X "There is no information to suggest it is a cyber security incident. We continue to engage across key stakeholders."
This is breaking story. More details are awaited.