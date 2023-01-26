Akasa Air's online services hit by turbulence due to outage at Microsoft Azure

Twitter/@AkasaAir

Akasa Air was touted as big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's entry into the aviation business with a 46 per cent stake in the carrier, shortly before his demise. It started off by connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai, at fares going below Rs 4,000 on the route. But less than a year after taking off, Akasa Air has flown into turbulence with the disruption of its online services.

The low-cost carrier was hit by an outage at its service provider Microsoft's Azure cloud computing. The disturbance which was resolved after a while, also affected the functioning of Akasa's check-in services.

But Akasa wasn't the only carrier affected, as IndiGo's services were also hit by issues at Microsoft, while Air India and Vistara were able to glide through without disruptions.

