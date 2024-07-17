 Micro Irrigation: Indoukh-Ruddhaheda Project Worth Rs 231 Crore To Irrigate 11,800 Hectares In Mahidpur Region
Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Representative picture

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development aimed at bolstering agricultural infrastructure in the region, the state government has approved the Indoukh-Ruddhaheda micro irrigation project for Rs 231 crore.

BJP state vice president and former MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, a key advocate for the project, hailed the approval as a crucial step towards enhancing irrigation capabilities and agricultural productivity in the region.

The project, set to cover 54 villages across Mahidpur assembly, promises to irrigate an expansive 11,800 hectares of farmland once completed.

Chauhan underscored the project's potential to transform farming in the area into a lucrative venture, providing farmers with consistent water access for irrigation purposes.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MP Anil Firojia for their steadfast support, Chauhan emphasised that the upcoming project is slated to receive administrative approval by July 25.

The tender process is expected to conclude by October, marking the commencement of construction activities.

The project, originally proposed in 2022, gained momentum through persistent efforts and advocacy, culminating in its recent approval by the authoritative committee.

