Microsoft Outage: From Airlines, Banks To Media Houses; Cloud Glitch Brings The World To A Grinding Halt

The Microsoft outage has had ripple effects across the board. From Windows operating system glitches that affected businesses around the globe to airlines who could not operate their flight services due to a dysfunctional Azure cloud network, multiple facets of myriad existences were affected.
Trading Platforms Hampered
This virtual blackout of the system first started showing its impact through trading platforms like Angel One and 5Paisa that stopped functioning. The reason for the glitch, which many investors had to grapple with, was not known to many at that point. Users took to their social media profiles, particularly X, to air their grievances.
This wildfire of the erroneous dispensation of service then spread to business, and this time the reports emerging were of global proportion. At first, it was reported that the global outage of the Windows operating system had come to an end. Many soon took to X to share their ordeals.
The 'Blue Screen of Death' enveloped many computer screens and meeting rooms around the globe. The entities dependent on Microsoft were up for a tough day.
This, for many, was a harbinger of something even worse, as reports of disruption to business in Australia were confirmed by the government authorities in the country, who took to X and said, "I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon. Our current information is that this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies."
Airline Around The Globe Hit
Then there was another set of monumental stories that emerged when it was reported that many major airlines in the United States were coerced to halt their flights and stop their operations. This list of airlines impacted included the likes of Delta and American Airlines.
It was not just American Airlines that was affected when Microsoft's crucial cloud service, Azure, stopped functioning. Across oceans, in India, major airlines announced a glitch in their service, thereby halting their services in the bargain.
The likes of Vistara, Spicejet, Indigo, Akasa and Air India took to X to report the issues their airlines were facing. Spicejet was one of the first airlines to report the matter online and issue clarification on the matter. This was then followed by Akasa Airlines, Indigo and Vistara.
In India, it was not just airlines that ran into issues, even the Delhi IGI airport, the largest in the country, issued a statement in the matter. It was followed by the second largest airport in the country, Mumbai's CSMIA airport (Mumbai's International airport) also issued a statement.
According to the BBC, around 1,400 flights were cancelled worldwide as a result of this chaos.
Then reports emerged that banking services across the world had been impacted in the chaos.
In the US, the crucial 911 services were disrupted, putting a lot of pressure on the public service paradigm of the country, given the relevance of the emergency response system in the country.
Although Indian stock markets did not report any trouble, it is reported that the London Stock Exchange in the UK had to face some issues in its operations.
Staying with the United Kingdom, one of the most popular and arguably one of the biggest private broadcasters in the country, Sky News went off air. Although the channel was brought back, a lot of the services were allegedly truncated.
Following the disruption in various sector, the Indian government reportedly communicated with Microsoft. Union Minister for IT, Ashwini Vaishnav, took to X and said that he had contacted the tech giant.
The Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike claimed that an apparent "defect" in one of its software updates hit Windows operating systems, resulting in these colossal disruptions.
The company's CEO, George Kurtz, took to X to issue a statement on the matter. He said, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."