Microsoft Outage: From Airlines, Banks To Media Houses; Cloud Glitch Brings The World To A Grinding Halt

The Microsoft outage has had ripple effects across the board. From Windows operating system glitches that affected businesses around the globe to airlines who could not operate their flight services due to a dysfunctional Azure cloud network, multiple facets of myriad existences were affected.

Trading Platforms Hampered

This virtual blackout of the system first started showing its impact through trading platforms like Angel One and 5Paisa that stopped functioning. The reason for the glitch, which many investors had to grapple with, was not known to many at that point. Users took to their social media profiles, particularly X, to air their grievances.

What the hell is this with @5paisa and no body taking action against these scammers... I have live recordings of their shameless activities.. I am not able to sell my positions because it's showing there is nothing in pending order. @SEBI_India pic.twitter.com/3sHFEHsiLP — Yogesh (@Yogroxxs) July 19, 2024

5 paisa one of the leading broker in india , today from last 45 min it’s not working , in this a lot of people will lose there amount no sl , no target , no order - nothing is working !!



For this loss who is responsible !!



And for this they are just sorry !!@5paisa @NSEIndia pic.twitter.com/Xo28cFv9D6 — harsh gadia (@GadiaHarsh) July 19, 2024

Is anyone facing any issue in order execution in @AngelOne?



Getting below error continuously. pic.twitter.com/Ohqe5aO5g9 — Yash Mehta (@YMehta_) July 19, 2024

How will Microsoft fix this xd when they themselves are using Microsoft for their entire work :joy::skull_and_crossbones: pic.twitter.com/bdbMEw42iQ — Ash (@indanime106) July 19, 2024

This wildfire of the erroneous dispensation of service then spread to business, and this time the reports emerging were of global proportion. At first, it was reported that the global outage of the Windows operating system had come to an end. Many soon took to X to share their ordeals.

The 'Blue Screen of Death' enveloped many computer screens and meeting rooms around the globe. The entities dependent on Microsoft were up for a tough day.

I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon.



Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies. — National Cyber Security Coordinator (@AUCyberSecCoord) July 19, 2024

This, for many, was a harbinger of something even worse, as reports of disruption to business in Australia were confirmed by the government authorities in the country, who took to X and said, "I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon. Our current information is that this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies."

Airline Around The Globe Hit

Then there was another set of monumental stories that emerged when it was reported that many major airlines in the United States were coerced to halt their flights and stop their operations. This list of airlines impacted included the likes of Delta and American Airlines.

It was not just American Airlines that was affected when Microsoft's crucial cloud service, Azure, stopped functioning. Across oceans, in India, major airlines announced a glitch in their service, thereby halting their services in the bargain.

#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

Statement:



A global technical outage has affected the aviation industry. SpiceJet is ensuring that all its flights scheduled for today will depart. We are working closely with airports and relevant authorities to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety and comfort of our… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

Hi, we're facing a network-wide issue with Microsoft Azure, causing delays at airports. Check-ins may be slower and queues longer. Our Digital team is working with Microsoft to resolve this swiftly. For assistance, please reach out to our on-ground team. Thanks for your patience. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024

#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024

The likes of Vistara, Spicejet, Indigo, Akasa and Air India took to X to report the issues their airlines were facing. Spicejet was one of the first airlines to report the matter online and issue clarification on the matter. This was then followed by Akasa Airlines, Indigo and Vistara.

Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted.



We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 19, 2024

In India, it was not just airlines that ran into issues, even the Delhi IGI airport, the largest in the country, issued a statement in the matter. It was followed by the second largest airport in the country, Mumbai's CSMIA airport (Mumbai's International airport) also issued a statement.

According to the BBC, around 1,400 flights were cancelled worldwide as a result of this chaos.

Then reports emerged that banking services across the world had been impacted in the chaos.

In the US, the crucial 911 services were disrupted, putting a lot of pressure on the public service paradigm of the country, given the relevance of the emergency response system in the country.

Although Indian stock markets did not report any trouble, it is reported that the London Stock Exchange in the UK had to face some issues in its operations.

Proper old school TV on Sky News at the moment with no openers, ticker and clock, on screen graphics or autocue. Following the global IT issues pic.twitter.com/7KMSUVKGPs — James (@james_briggsy) July 19, 2024

Staying with the United Kingdom, one of the most popular and arguably one of the biggest private broadcasters in the country, Sky News went off air. Although the channel was brought back, a lot of the services were allegedly truncated.

MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage.



The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.



CERT is issuing a technical advisory.



NIC network is not affected. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: On Microsoft outage, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "...Microsoft 365 and Microsoft suite is used by millions of Indians...Any outage on this platform disrupts the business and operations of many companies. I hope Microsoft will restore the services… pic.twitter.com/k2JaRUepbM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

Following the disruption in various sector, the Indian government reportedly communicated with Microsoft. Union Minister for IT, Ashwini Vaishnav, took to X and said that he had contacted the tech giant.

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

The Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike claimed that an apparent "defect" in one of its software updates hit Windows operating systems, resulting in these colossal disruptions.

The company's CEO, George Kurtz, took to X to issue a statement on the matter. He said, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."