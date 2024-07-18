Ashneer Grover Says 20-Year-Olds in India Are Living in a Bubble; Check Netizens' Reactions |

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was recently featured on a video podcast of a YouTube content creator named 'Ishan Sharma'. Ashneer Grover went on to talk about the mindset and the exposure that 20-year-old youth are getting.

In the podcast, Ashneer Grover added that the 20-year-old youth in India are living in a bubble, whereas in the US, 20-year-old youth are facing the world earlier than youth in India.

Indian youth is oblivious to the system of the world and how everything runs. By the time Indian youth start to get exposure to the outside world, they youth from the USA already have 2 to 3 years experience, added Grover.

Ashneer Grover: 20 year olds in India are living in a bubble. pic.twitter.com/Y3BNy2IuYI — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) July 17, 2024

Grover further added, "Indian schools have become clubs in themselves, so that admission takers in those schools will belong to the same strata." And the entire school becomes an elite bubble, which doesn't expose Indian youth to the outside world.

He praised youth from the USA for the fact that they are leaving their homes at the age of 16 and then working day jobs like store front or McDonald's to pay their tuition or college.

Netizen's Reactions

An X user to the video shared by Ishan Sharma commended, "He is talking about 20 per cent Indians. 80 per cent kids live in villages; Tier 3 cities don't have this bubble.

Seems to be applicable for the chosen few, particularly in Urban India…🤓 @Ishansharma7390



1. High focus on academic success and securing the prestigious job



2. Social media over-indulgence



3. Difficult-to-sustain lifestyle



4. Urban-Rural Divide



5.… — Dheeraj Mehra (@HealthFIPassion) July 17, 2024

Another X user added, "True to some extent. This could be an advantage too. 20 year olds don’t have the same mental constraints that come with experiencing the real world, and that makes them more fearless in making decisions. They can therefore become better at innovation."

Maybe .. but it is not necessary to deal with things to be able to learn.



What should be taught is fast learning capability. So that when needed they pick up skills fast. Not needed to throw young people in the mess, or to make them work to get them to learn. — Dr. Vidhu Shekhar (@profvidhu) July 17, 2024

More like a bubble of over pampering from the parents. Parents have become over-protective. — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) July 17, 2024

"Liked how he ended with ‘educated’ 20 year olds, as this only applies to people who are fairly well off; others have their own struggles going on and learning the hard way," added another user.

