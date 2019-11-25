Michael Bloomberg to run for 2020 US Presidential race, kicks off USD 30 million ad buy

On Sunday, Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City Mayor known for his climate change activism and a strong supporter of US-India relationship, announced he is running for the 2020 US Presidential race from the Democratic party.

According to the Guardian, Michael Bloomberg also unveiled a minute-long campaign video that called the billionaire, one of the richest men in the world, a “middle class kid who made good”. “I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage,” Bloomberg said in a statement.