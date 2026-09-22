Meta Shares Rocket 12 Per Cent On Wall Street, Zuckerberg’s Fortune Swells By $25 Billion Overnight

Meta Shares Rocket 12 Per Cent On Wall Street | file pic

New Delhi: Meta Platforms’ stock rally added an estimated $25 billion to Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth in one day, propelled by investor enthusiasm around the company’s artificial intelligence strategy.

Meta shares jumped nearly 12 per cent on Monday as investors positioned themselves ahead of the company’s Meta Connect conference. The rally lifted Zuckerberg’s estimated fortune to $253.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Meta founder initially gained around $12.9 billion in early trading. His gain accelerated as the stock extended its advance, reaching an estimated $25 billion by midday.

Zuckerberg ranked sixth on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. He remained roughly $14.5 billion behind Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The one-day increase also exceeded the $12-billion gain recorded by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk during the same session.

Wells Fargo Lifts Meta Price Target

Investor confidence strengthened after Wells Fargo raised its Meta share price target to $796 from $640 while retaining an “overweight” rating on the company.

The brokerage identified adoption trends for Muse, Meta’s introduced artificial intelligence agent, as an important factor ahead of the group’s upcoming product announcements.

What Is Meta’s Muse AI Agent?

Meta launched Muse earlier this month as a personal AI assistant capable of completing tasks instead of merely answering user questions.

The agent can send emails, arrange travel bookings and coordinate activities across applications. Zuckerberg has described the technology as part of Meta’s ambition to provide “personal superintelligence” across its platforms.

Meta Connect 2026 In Focus

Meta’s expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem is expected to dominate the Meta Connect 2026 conference, scheduled for September 23 and 24.

Industry observers expect the social media giant to demonstrate new AI agents, upgraded software tools and smart wearable devices. These announcements could influence investor expectations surrounding Meta’s growth prospects, AI spending and future revenue opportunities.