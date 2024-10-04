Mark Zuckerberg Surges Past Jeff Bezos On The Billionaires List; Clocks $200 Billion In Net Worth

FPJ Library

If there are three fundamental tenets of the big-tech world who are perpetually in the news cycle for being 'charismatic' leaders of their companies, Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, and Meta-boss Mark Zuckerberg arguably fit the cast of the American tech triumvirate.

Zuckerberg Ahead of Bezos

These three billionaire are indirectly or sometimes even directly taking on each other. In a recent development in the Battle Royale-Tech, if one could call it that, the founder of Facebook, now Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has crossed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos on the billionaire list.

As per one of the most reliable billionaires lists, the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List, Mark Zuckerberg scaled the third spot of the world's wealthiest, going past Jeff Bezos, who is currently in the fourth position.

Musk, who derives most of his earnings from Tesla, has a total net worth of USD 258.7 billion. | AFP Photo

Zuckerberg crossed the USD 200 billion mark. His current net worth stands at USD 201.5 billion, which is greater than Bezos', whose total net worth stands at USD 200.2 billion. In the recent past, Zuckerberg gained a total of USD 3.4 billion, while Bezos lost USD 2.6 billion of his wealth.

This list is currently led by its long-time occupant and the third character in the triumvirate, Elon Musk. Musk, who derives most of his earnings from Tesla, has a total net worth of USD 258.7 billion. Apart from Musk, Zuckerberg trails LVMH boss Bernard Arnault.

Meta Shares

Zuckerberg's company, Meta, listed on the equity markets has seen reasonable amount of progress in the recent past. The company shares have expanded its gains by 13.66 per cent or USD 70.03, in the trade of the past one month.

During a turbulent period, the company shares did well on Thursday, October 3 as well. The company shares rang the closing bell in the green, having gained 1.74 per cent or USD 9.96. This took the overall value of shares to USD 582.77 per piece.