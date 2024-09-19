 Netizens Slam The Office Trailer Release After Amazon’s 'Return-To-Office' Policy Announcement: 'Delete It'
Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
The Office |

Amazon Prime Video, the makers of The Office, released the trailer of the Indian adaptation of the show on Wednesday (September 18). However, it received a backlash as it came after the announcement of Amazon's pre-pandemic policy change regarding calling employees to return to office three days a week. Netizens were quite upset with the timing of the trailer's release.

For those unversed, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently announced that the company is reinstating its pre-pandemic office policy, mandating employees to return to the office three days per week. The move has sparked considerable debate among employees and the public.

Meanwhile, the trailer showcases some part of reality in a hilarious way. Related to the workplace environment, it also featured jokes about the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and what difficulties employees face nowadays while commuting to office.

Soon after the trailer was out on social media, it faced criticism, as many felt like boycotting the streaming services of Amazon. Netizens had varied reactions to the trailer and all sparked negativity. One of the users wrote, "I won't say anything about the show until I see it. But I will say that you need a new trailer and you need it fast. Whoever edited this probably had good intentions but they do not have a grasp on comedic timing or music. You cannot give Office this kind of generic trailer."

Another user added, "I hate that I am Australian after watching this."

"How do I block this from my Prime account?," a comment posted by a user.

"Wish I didn't see this," another comment reads.

The user commented, "Just no!! My eyes and ears were bleeding just watching that bit. In what world did anyone think it was a good idea."

The series stars Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, Claude Jabbour, and Jason Perini in pivotal roles. Also, Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton in supporting roles.

