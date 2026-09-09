Meta Launches Muse AI, A Personal Agent That Goes Beyond Just Answering Questions: All Details

Meta has introduced Muse, a personal AI agent designed to carry out real-world tasks on a user's behalf rather than simply responding to prompts. The launch marks Meta's most direct push yet into the crowded race among tech giants to build an AI assistant that can act independently across a person's digital life.

What Muse AI actually does?

Unlike a standard chatbot, Muse AI is built to handle multi-step errands such as online shopping, booking movie tickets, scheduling appointments, or filling out routine paperwork like a school permission slip. Meta describes it as capable of turning long-term goals into concrete action plans, learning from conversations over time and getting sharper about a user's preferences as it goes. People can interact with Muse either through a dedicated app or directly within WhatsApp, simply by messaging it the way they would a person.

Built on its own secure infrastructure

Muse runs on what Meta calls a Muse Secure VM, a dedicated virtual machine that houses both the AI agent and the user's data, complete with its own built-in browser. According to Meta's chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan, the system was designed with safety, privacy and user control as core priorities, letting people decide exactly what each agent can access and revoke that access at any time. Meta says conversations with Muse are kept separate from its advertising systems, and users can opt out of having their interactions used to train the company's AI models, or instruct the agent to forget specific things it has learned. A more heavily encrypted version, called Muse Confidential VM, is planned for later in the year, with a design that would keep even Meta from being able to access a user's data.

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Powered by Meta's newest model family

The agent runs on Meta's latest generation of models, developed under chief AI officer Alexandr Wang, and shares its name with Muse Spark, a separate coding-focused model Meta released for developers earlier this month. While both draw on the same underlying model family, Meta has been clear that Muse the consumer agent and Muse Spark the developer tool are distinct products aimed at different users.

Rollout and access

Muse is launching first in the United States, restricted to users aged 18 and older. Meta has said the agent will be free to use up to a weekly token allowance, with paid tiers offering higher usage limits for more demanding users, though exact pricing details have not yet been formally published.

Why it matters

The launch intensifies an escalating contest among OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Meta over which company can deliver the first AI agent people trust to act on their behalf, rather than one that merely answers questions. Meta has pitched Muse as a mass-market product 'built for everyone', positioning ease of use and privacy safeguards as its main points of differentiation from rival agents currently being tested by competitors.