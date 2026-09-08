Meta India Chief Summoned Over Alleged Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material | Representative Image

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Meta India's Managing Director and Head to appear before it on Sep 9 as part of an inquiry into advertisements allegedly linked to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).

NCPCR Launches Formal Inquiry

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of a BBC Eye report and issued a notice to Meta Platforms Inc on July 3, seeking an explanation over the allegations. Meta responded a week after receiving the notice.

After examining the company's response, the NCPCR launched a formal inquiry to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter. It has now asked Meta India's Managing Director and Head to appear before the Commission and provide further details.

BBC Investigation Flags Instagram Ads

The BBC Eye investigation alleged that Instagram had carried paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material in India. According to the report, advertisements seen by the BBC World Service contained terms such as "rape video" and "child video" and directed users to channels on messaging app Telegram, where such material could allegedly be purchased for as little as ₹99.

The report said advertisements on Instagram are published only after approval by the platform's moderation technology. When the BBC flagged one of the advertisements, Instagram reportedly responded a day later that the post did not violate its "community guidelines".

The NCPCR inquiry will examine the allegations as well as the adequacy of Meta's response to the Commission.

NHRC Directs Delhi Police To Investigate

Separately, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Delhi Police to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that paid Instagram advertisements promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India.

The NHRC has also asked the police to examine whether Meta and other entities concerned complied with mandatory reporting requirements under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Commission acted after taking note of BBC World Service reports alleging that Instagram advertisements used specific terms to redirect users to channels where such material was allegedly being sold.

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Police Asked To Submit Action Taken Report

In a letter dated July 8, the NHRC directed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report on the matter.

The proceedings followed a complaint dated July 6 that was placed before the Commission.