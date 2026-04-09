Meta Unveils Muse Spark, First AI Model From High-Stakes Superintelligence Labs Under Alexandr Wang: All You Need To Know | Photo: Twitter

Meta unveiled Muse Spark, its first artificial intelligence model since CEO Mark Zuckerberg embarked on a multibillion-dollar overhaul of the company's AI organisation to keep pace with rivals. The highly anticipated model was created by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the new team of expensive AI researchers helmed by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang.

Breaking from open-source tradition

In a pivot from the company's prior open-source strategy, Muse Spark is a closed model, meaning its design and code won't be made public. The model currently powers the Meta AI app and website, and will be rolling out to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and AI glasses in the coming weeks.

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Massive investment under scrutiny

The stakes are especially high for Meta after it hired Scale AI CEO Alex Wang last year under a $14.3 billion deal and offered some engineers pay packages of hundreds of millions of dollars to staff a new superintelligence team. The initiative comes after Meta's previous flagship Llama 4 models disappointed investors and users.

Designed for speed and efficiency

Meta said improved AI training techniques along with rebuilt technology infrastructure has enabled the company to create smaller AI models that are as capable as its older midsize Llama 4 variant for an order of magnitude less compute. The company said in a blog post that this initial model is small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health.

Multimodal capabilities and health focus

Muse Spark offers strong multimodal perception, allowing Meta AI to see and understand images, not just read text. The model excels at health-related queries and visual coding tasks, according to Meta.

Meta's stock popped almost 9 percent, though gains coincided with broader market movements. The company positions Muse Spark as the foundation for "personal superintelligence," betting its massive user base will provide a competitive advantage.