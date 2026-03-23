Mark Zuckerberg Builds An AI Agent CEO To Help Him Run Meta |

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is developing a personal artificial intelligence agent designed to help him carry out his duties as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The agent, which is still in development, is currently helping Zuckerberg get information faster - for instance, by retrieving answers that he would typically have to go through multiple layers of people to obtain, according to a person familiar with the project.

Read Also Meta Plans To Layoff 16,000 Workers As Company Looks To Leverage AI To Cut Costs

The internal AI agent is designed to help Zuckerberg cut through Meta's sprawling organisational layers, surfacing context, decisions taken by different teams, and stitching together signals from across products - functioning, in effect, as both a chief-of-staff and an analyst.

Zuckerberg's agent project reflects a broader drive across the 78,000-person company to accelerate the pace of work, eliminate layers from its organisational structure, and change the day-to-day jobs of its employees to remain competitive with AI-native startups operating with much smaller staffs.

The move is consistent with Zuckerberg's public stance on AI integration. During a recent earnings call, he stated, "We're investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done. We're elevating individual contributors and flattening teams," adding that such changes could improve productivity and make work "a lot more fun."

Meta CFO Susan Li said that since the start of 2025, output per engineer has risen 30%, driven largely by the adoption of AI coding agents, with "power users" increasing output 80% year over year.

The CEO agent also arrives as Meta doubles down on AI spending at an unprecedented scale. The company expects 2026 capital expenditures of $115 billion to $135 billion, up significantly from $72.2 billion in 2025, as it invests in data centres, chips, and other AI infrastructure.

The development has sparked broader conversations about the role of AI in top-level decision-making. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had suggested at the India AI Impact Summit in February that "AI would be capable of doing a better job being the CEO of a major company than any executive."