WhatsApp down in India & other countries: Meta had lost over $8 billion in the last outage a year back

Whatsap globally down: More than two billion users globally who rely on WhatsApp for staying in touch with friends or conducting seamless communication at work, are miffed because the popular messaging app is down on Tuesday, October 25.

But this isn’t the first time that the platform has let down netizens, as it had suffered an outrage last year in October, along with other Meta entities Facebook and Instagram. Back then people weren’t able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp for six hours.

The outage had been attributed to a faulty configuration change on the backbone routers that coordinate the company’s networks. Although the services were restored after the firm apologised to users on October 4th, the services of all three Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram once again went out on October 9th.



Every hour that the company is offline, the company loses $222,000 and the previous six hour outage cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $8 billion.