WhatsApp down in India: Users complain of service disruption

WhatsApp had earlier increased participants for group calls to 32. | Photo Credit: Twitter

WhatsApp messenger's several users have reported service disruption across the globe. The server has reportedly been down since approximately 12:30 pm.

WhatsApp services have been down for the last 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/9WL4mMFTRO — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Outage detection website Downdetector showed that over 11,4300 users have reported on the platform that WhatsApp is down.

Users across the world are complaining that their messages are not getting delivered. The users are also not able to publish status or make any calls on WhatsApp.

Group messags, WhatsApp calling, WhatsApp Web and payment services are completely disrupted.

Meta-owned applications such as Instagram, Messenger and Facebook are working fine.

Meta spokesperson in a statement said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

#UPDATE | "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," says Meta Company Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

The last time WhatsApp was down was last year on October 9 2021. During this period all the platforms under Meta - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

On October 4 2021 WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down for nearly six hours.