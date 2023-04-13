Meta employees furious as Mark Zuckerberg's cost cutting affects office perks: Report | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

After tech sectors went through multiple layoff waves they are now looking for other options to make organization more effective and cut costs. After Google and Salesforce, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is the latest tech company to opt for cost cutting measures. According to a report by the New York Times, Meta is cutting several office perks that include free food and snacks at the cafeteria. The tech firm is also facing complaints as employees are asked to come to work and have to face the cutbacks on office perks.

The report stated that many of the Meta employees in their internal chat have complained regarding the dissatisfaction with the decline in cafeteria options as the free food services and other benefits have been eliminated and there are limitations on the options of snacks and cereals in the office.

What other perks were cut?

In addition to this the Insider reported that Meta has also cut other office perks like health and wellness benefits, free laundry and dry cleaning services. The company is also reportedly adjusting its free dinner service by pushing the time to half an hour later and cutting down on the go-to containers.

Meta asks employees to return to work

Meanwhile, Meta CEO has advocated for employees to return to work. In an all-hands meeting Zuckerberg said that while the company will continue with remote work it will analyze the performance data and potentially update policy over summer.

These cutbacks come as the company continues with its cost-cutting under Mark Zuckerberg's year of efficiency.

Last year, Meta announced that it will layoff 11,000 workers and in the last month it announced that another 10,000 jobs will be eliminated. The employees of the company have been under stress due to the pending layoffs and concerns of the future of the company. Many have also been feeling anxious and uncertain about their job security.

Employees have also started producing memes regarding the job cuts with the workplace being compared to the 'Hunger Games' where they have to prove their worth to the management.