Meghalaya To Seed ₹3,914 Crore In 254 Tourism Projects, Taj Umiam Resort Marks Major Boost

Umiam: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his government was spending Rs 3,914.51 crore to develop 254 tourism infrastructure projects in the state.

A significant milestone for Meghalaya’s hospitality and tourism sector was marked today with the handover of land at Umiam for the upcoming Taj Umiam Resort & Spa.



He made the statement at an event where the government handed over a plot adjacent to the scenic Umiam Lake to the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) for a 5-star resort, estimated to cost Rs 330 crore. The Tata Group-owned IHCL will construct the Taj Umiam Resort & Spa on the land, in what officials described as the state's largest hospitality investment.

Sangma said it will be Shillong's fourth 5-star property, with two already operational and more in the pipeline. He said Umiam was conceptualised as a tourism hub as early as 1988. "What was envisioned decades ago is now being taken to the next level," he said, thanking all stakeholders. Sangma said the arrival of the Taj brand would generate employment, boost local businesses and reinforce Meghalaya's position as a premium tourism destination.

"This is just the beginning. With strategic investments, community participation and visionary planning, tourism will continue to be a key growth engine," he said. The CM said the state recorded nearly 16 lakh visitors in 2024, and tourism contributes 7.7 per cent to the GSDP, which is expected to grow to 8.8 per cent by 2032. He said the government is implementing 254 tourism infrastructure projects, including 26 experiential ones such as the Shillong Ropeway, Mawkdok Skywalk, Meghalayan Cave Experience Centre at Mawmluh and the Rain & Bamboo Interpretation Centre at Mawsynram.

A total of Rs 3,914.51 crore will be spent on these projects, he said. Highlighting Umiam's strategic location, 17 km from Shillong and 14 km from the Umroi airport, Sangma said that more than Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to develop it. The area is being developed as a high-end, low-density tourism hub aligned with ecological priorities, he said. Sangma said the state is simultaneously pushing community-based tourism.

Under the CM-Meghalaya Homestay Mission, the government provides up to 70 per cent subsidy for homestays. While the previous phase supported 800 homestays and created 1,600 jobs, work is underway to develop 3,000 units by 2028, he said. Noting the state's potential in the concert economy, he said 3.86 lakh people visited Meghalaya to attend seven major events between 2024 and 2025.

A public investment of Rs 23.5 crore generated Rs 133.42 crore in economic activity and around 5,500 jobs per day, benefitting youth, freelancers, women-led enterprises and homestay owners, he said. Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira, GAD and C&RD Minister Sosthenes Sohtun and MTDC Chairman Marthon Sangma were also present at the programme.

