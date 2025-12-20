 India-Oman: Surat's Jewellery Exports, Pune's Engineering Goods, & Visakhapatnam's Marine Products Will Get Zero-Duty Access
The India-Oman comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), signed on December 18, will provide zero-duty access to exports from multiple Indian states, benefiting jewellery, engineering goods, garments, marine products, leather, textiles, spices, and more. Covering 98% of Oman’s tariff lines, the pact opens new opportunities for IT, business services, and labor-intensive sectors.

New Delhi: Exports of jewellery from Surat, engineering goods from Pune, garments from Tirupur, and marine products from Visakhapatnam will get a boost in Oman as these items will get zero-duty access under the India-Oman free trade agreement. The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), signed on December 18, is likely to be implemented within the next three months.

Under the pact, IT/ITeS professionals and other business services providers from states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, too, will get huge opportunities to increase outbound shipments to Oman. In addition, duty-free access will be enjoyed by brassware and metal handicrafts from Moradabad, leather footwear and saddlery from Kanpur-Agra, carpets and home textiles from Bhadohi-Mirzapur, value-added spices from Idukki/Wayanad, select engineering and electronics products from Tirupati, and leather footwear of Vellore-Ambur.

Under the CEPA, Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98.08 per cent of its tariff lines, covering 99.38 per cent of India's exports to Oman. It was USD 4.1 billion in 2024-25. All major labour-intensive sectors, including gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles, will benefit from full tariff elimination.

Certain agricultural products, which gain much from the pact, include meat (UP, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar); eggs (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra); sweet biscuits (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh); and sugar confectionery (Karnataka, UP, Maharashtra). Exports of honey from Punjab, Haryana, UP, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and north-eastern states, too, will get a major boost from the agreement.

