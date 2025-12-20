 India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
India and the Netherlands have signed an MoU to set up a Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. The committee will annually review trade relations, promote mutual investments, remove barriers, and explore collaboration in key sectors. JTIC ensures sustained institutional engagement to enhance trade and investment opportunities.

Updated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
New Delhi: India and the Netherlands have set up a Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

An MoU was inked in this regard between the two countries. The JTIC will serve as a dedicated mechanism to review bilateral trade relations, promote two-way investments, address investment and trade barriers, and explore collaboration in sectors of mutual interest, it said. Under the MoU, the JTIC will meet annually, alternately in India and the Netherlands, ensuring continuity and sustained engagement at the institutional level.

The JTIC will be co-chaired by the Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Director General (Foreign Economic Relations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands, and would comprise delegations of both sides consisting of government officials and other members as designated. The objectives of the JTIC are to contribute to the identification and elimination of trade and investment barriers.

