Megha Tata elected as President of IAA for a second term

Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India was unanimously elected President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) for the second term at its AGM held on September 24, 2021 in Mumbai.

Pradeep Dwivedi (Group CEO & Executive Director, Eros International Media Ltd) was elected Vice President and the other office bearers include Nandini Dias (Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM) as Hon. Secretary, Abhishek Karnani, Director-The Free Press Journal as Hon. Treasurer. Punit Goenka, Managing Director & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will continue to guide the new team as Immediate Past President.

The Members of the Managing Committee elected include Jaideep Gandhi (Founder -Another Idea), Anant Goenka (Executive Director The Indian Express (P) Ltd), Avinash Pandey (CEO, ABP Network), Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group) and Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia GroupM- A WPP Company).

The co-opted members are Rana Barua (CEO, Havas Group India), Ashish Bhasin (CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network), Rajiv Kental (President – Marketing Amar Ujala Publications Ltd), Rani Reddy (Director, Indira Television Ltd) & Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman R K SWAMY Hansa & IAA Presidents' Council and Immediate Past Chairman & World President, IAA Global)

The members invited to the Managing Committee will be shortly announced

Speaking on her second term as the President of IAA, Ms. Tata said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be leading the India Chapter of IAA for the second term. Along with the wonderful Mancom I hope to continue to strengthen the India chapter and help build a strong ecosystem for the common good of the industry. Inspite of a challenging year we did many successful events and am sure the coming year will be even bigger and better!”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:11 PM IST