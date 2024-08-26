‘Mega Nuisance’: Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath on Fake Trading Apps Scamming, Says 'Smart, Sensible, & Educated People Fall For These Scams'

Zerodha Co-founder, Nithin Kamat |

In recent times, fake trading app scams have surged, preying on both experienced and novice traders. These scams present themselves as lucrative opportunities to make quick money, luring victims with promises of easy profits.

In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath wrote, "Fake trading app scams have exploded and have become a mega nuisance. These scams work by inducing you to trade and making you think that making money is easy. So first, you are added to WhatsApp groups and then asked to install fake trading apps that look exactly like those of major brokers."

These scams, which have increasingly plagued investors, are now being described as a "mega nuisance."

In his post, he explained on how these scams lure people into believing that making money through trading is effortless. The scam typically begins with potential investors being added to WhatsApp groups where they are encouraged to download fake trading apps. These apps closely mimic legitimate ones, creating a facade of authenticity.

How the Scams Operate

The scam's structure is designed to create a false sense of security. Initial trades are set up to show profits, convincing victims that making money is simple. However, this is just the beginning. Once users are hooked, they are prompted to transfer more money to continue trading. The trap is fully sprung when victims attempt to withdraw their earnings and are met with demands for additional fees, taxes, or other payments.

"On the first couple of trades, you will make money. This is designed to convince you that you can make a lot of money. Then you'll be asked to transfer money to trade. But when you try to withdraw, you'll be first asked to pay fees, taxes, etc. After some time, the entire group and the people in it vanish," Kamath added.

He also points out that points out that even "smart, sensible, and educated people fall for these scams."

"What's surprising is that even smart, sensible, and educated people fall for these scams. Always remember, if something is too good to be true, it almost always is. It's important to be skeptical about claims of easy money," wrote Kamath.

Netizens Reaction

"These scams are getting more sophisticated by the day. Even the sharpest minds can fall for them when greed and urgency take over. Always double check before you invest, especially with 'too good to be true' offers. Education and vigilance are key," wrote an X user responding to Kamath's post.

Another user added, "It’s shocking how convincing these fake trading apps can be. Even the sharpest minds can get lured in by the promise of easy money. It’s a good reminder that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Stay sharp and always double-check before you invest!"