Meesho announces first-of-its-kind Boundaryless Workplace Model

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho on Monday announced a first-of-its-kind Boundaryless Workplace Model.

Through this model, the firm is giving its employees the power to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice.

With a focus on seamless employee experience, Meesho will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools.

"Driven by our mantra to build a people-centric workplace, Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do. We have been championing many industry-first initiatives that have redefined conventional workplace norms and this new policy is a step in that direction," Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said.

Providing opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in-person, the company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.

To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho's head office in Bangalore.

According to a recent Sensor Tower report, the homegrown social commerce platform also became the only Indian company and e-commerce platform to feature among the top 10 most downloaded non-gaming apps across the world in October 2021.

With new additions such as sports and fitness, pet supplies, automotive accessories among others, Meesho has now grown its roster to over 700 product categories.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:57 PM IST