ReNew Partners With Google To Develop 150 MW Solar Project In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Decarbonisation solutions company ReNew Energy Global Plc on Tuesday said it has partnered with technology giant Google for the development of a 150-megawatt (MW) solar project in Rajasthan. Under this partnership, Google will procure the project's energy attributes, such as carbon credits from ReNew, a company statement said.

This long-term procurement is essential for the bankability of the project, and will also help Google make progress towards addressing its value chain emissions, it said. The project, scheduled for commissioning in 2026, is expected to generate around 4,25,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, which is equivalent to powering over 3,60,000 Indian households, it stated.

With this, ReNew's committed commercial and industrial portfolio expands to 2.7 gigawatts (GW), reinforcing its position as one of India's leading providers of corporate clean energy and carbon reduction solutions. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder & Chairperson, Sustainability at ReNew, said in the statement, "This partnership with Google reflects the growing global confidence in India's clean energy ecosystem and ReNew's ability to deliver climate-positive solutions at scale.

Long-term agreements of this kind are catalytic; they enable new renewable capacity, support India's energy transition, and help global companies meet ambitious sustainability commitments." Vrushali Gaud, Global Director, Climate Operations at Google, said,"This novel agreement with ReNew is a critical strategic step; it brings new solar capacity onto the grid in a key region, and helps address challenging portions of our value chain emissions. We are committed to supporting India's clean energy journey through this collaboration and contributing positively to the national grid." India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

