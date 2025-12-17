 Customer Experience Service Provider Fusion CX Gets SEBI Nod For ₹1,000-Crore IPO
Kolkata-based Fusion CX has received Sebi approval to launch a Rs 1,000-crore IPO, comprising a Rs 600-crore fresh issue and Rs 400-crore OFS by promoters. Proceeds will fund debt repayment, IT upgrades in subsidiaries, acquisitions, and corporate needs. Founded in 2004, Fusion CX operates across 15 countries with 40 delivery centres.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata-based customer experience (CX) support service provider Fusion CX Limited has received Sebi's green signal, clearing the way for the company to go ahead with its Rs 1,000-crore initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore, according to filing documents.

The OFS involves the sale of shares by the company's promoter. The promoters of the company include Pankaj Dhanuka, Kishore Saraogi, P N S Business Private Limited, and Rasish Consultants Private Limited. Fusion CX plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for several strategic purposes.

The company has earmarked Rs 291.8 crore for the repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings by the firm and its subsidiaries. Additionally, Rs 74.7 crore will be invested in its step-down subsidiaries, Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies Private Limited, to upgrade their IT tools.

The remaining funds will be directed towards pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes, officials said. The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on May 26, 2025. Incorporated in 2004, Fusion CX specialises in delivering high-end, complex, and integrated customer experience services across multiple channels, including voice, email, chat, social media, and messaging.

As of December 31, 2024, Fusion CX operates a multilingual global network with 40 delivery centres spread across 15 countries and serves a client portfolio of 197, which includes 22 Fortune 1000 companies. The equity shares of Fusion CX are proposed to be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

