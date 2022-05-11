Medtech firm Agatsa secures Rs 125 mn from cardio experts

Medtech company Agatsa, in the cardiac problem diagnostic segment, has raised Rs 125 million to grow business operations and expand the product-line. It aims to revolutionize the cardiac care industry in India. .

Till now, Agatsa has made its mark as the first B2C med-tech brand in India, and now they are venturing into B2B tie-ups with big hospitals and telehealth companies, it said in a press statement.

Key investors include seasoned medical experts Dr. Ramakant Panda, MCh, Chief Consultant for Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery and the Vice Chairman and MD of the Asian Heart Institute, BKC, Mumbai; Dr. Tejas Patel, a renowned cardiologist and Chairman of Apex Heart Institute, Ahmedabad; Dr. Ashish Parikh, Interventional Clinical Cardiologist and Chairman of Heart and Vascular Clinic in Delaware, USA, Ahmedabad based Desai Family and Hemal Patel, a successful serial entrepreneur. Fairprep Ally (India) Pvt. Ltd. Represented by CEO Nirav Thakkar, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has facilitated the funding transaction as the investment banker.

Neha and Rahul Rastogi, Co-Founders, Agatsa said that “This is our fourth round of funding, and we intend to grow our footprints in international markets along with growing rapidly in domestic market aggressively with this funding. As soon as we receive our FDA we are set to fly in international markets with our most affordable ECG. We would be gearing up for our next round of funding in the next 5-6 months and this would be our Series A round.”

Investors speak

Shaival Desai, a member of Desai Family Office, the lead investor, stated: “With SanketLife, everyone can easily track the advent of these illnesses from the comfort of their homes and receive consultation from top notch cardiologists. We're excited to partner with Sanketlife in their effort to alleviate lifestyle illnesses backed by some of the most prominent veterans.”

Hemal Patel said, “Agatsa has developed a disruptive innovative device that saves lives by accurately indicating heart problems in a timely manner through its keychain-sized ECG machine that sells at an extremely affordable price..”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:11 PM IST