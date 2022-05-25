Mecklai ties up with Chella Software to launch Nimbus-M

Mecklai Financial, India’s leading Forex Risk Management Consultancy and Chella Software, a leading Fintech Solutions company jointly announced the launch of Nimbus-M, a SaaS based Forex Risk Management Service, in the Indian market. Nimbus-M combines Mecklai Financial’s deep understanding of the Forex markets with Chella Software’s expertise of offering highly reliable software solutions and services to customers, globally.

As Indian companies ramp up their international operations, connect to global supply chains, and access cross border capital, effectively managing foreign exchange risks becomes an important factor determining the overall profitability and risk profile of an organization.

Nimbus-M is a cloud-based service that helps the identification, measurement and management of an entity’s forex risk. By accessing real time data and automating workflows, Nimbus-M improves the speed and efficiency of Treasury operations as well as the quality and speed of decision making.

Speaking on the launch of the service, Mr. Kathir Kamanathan Founder and CEO of Chella Software said “Chella Software has been focused on risk for over two decades. Many large financial market infrastructures use our products and services, and we are delighted in bringing this experience to Indian corporates. By providing timely visibility to exposure data, and by supporting the entire FX lifecycle, Nimbus-M is an indispensable tool for corporate boards, CEOs, CFOs and treasurers. Our partnership with Mecklai, the number one brand in India’s forex landscape, is first-of-its-kind. Our combined expertise backed by our impeccable track records offers unbeatable value to corporates looking to scientifically manage their FX exposures”.

“Over nearly 40 years of providing risk management services to large and small companies, we have learned that, in addition to having a systematic process to managing risk, one of the key problems faced by CFOs and Treasurers is having timely, correct exposure information available at their fingertips,” said, Mr. Jamal Mecklai CEO of Mecklai Financial. “Nimbus-M, which combines our structural approach with Chella’s detailed understanding of effective information processing and presentation, will soon become the cutting edge FX risk management software solution in India.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:09 AM IST