MCX Trading Delay: What Caused The Disruption, Exchange Shifts Operations To DR Site Amid Ongoing Technical Issue | Explained

Mumbai: Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) remained delayed for hours on Tuesday, October 28, following a technical issue that disrupted normal operations. The exchange, which typically opens at 9:00 AM, initially postponed the session several times — first to 9:30 AM, then 10:00 AM, and later 10:30 AM — before finally removing the resumption time altogether.

In an official statement issued at 11:05 AM, MCX said, 'The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from the DR site. The time of commencement will be informed to market participants.'

Operations to Resume from Disaster Recovery Site

The reference to the 'DR site' means that MCX plans to shift trading operations to its Disaster Recovery (DR) facility — a backup system designed to take over in case of outages or failures at the main data centre. Such systems form a crucial part of exchange infrastructure, ensuring business continuity and minimizing market disruption.

While the exact cause of the technical glitch remains undisclosed, MCX confirmed that teams were working to restore functionality and that regular updates would be provided. This marks another instance of a temporary system halt for MCX, which faced a similar delay in July 2024, when trading resumed after an hour-long disruption.

About MCX and Market Impact

Headquartered in Mumbai, MCX is India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It facilitates futures and options trading across commodities like gold, silver, crude oil, and base metals.

The unexpected delay on Tuesday impacted early-morning traders, with several market participants awaiting confirmation on resumption from the DR site. While electronic trading remained unavailable during the halt, the exchange assured that critical safeguards were in place to maintain system integrity.