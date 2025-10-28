 MCX Trading Delay: What Caused The Disruption, Exchange Shifts Operations To DR Site Amid Ongoing Technical Issue | Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMCX Trading Delay: What Caused The Disruption, Exchange Shifts Operations To DR Site Amid Ongoing Technical Issue | Explained

MCX Trading Delay: What Caused The Disruption, Exchange Shifts Operations To DR Site Amid Ongoing Technical Issue | Explained

MCX faced a prolonged trading delay due to a technical glitch, prompting a shift to its Disaster Recovery site. The exchange assured participants that operations would resume once systems stabilize.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Trading on MCX Halted Amid Technical Glitch. |

Mumbai: Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) remained delayed for hours on Tuesday, October 28, following a technical issue that disrupted normal operations. The exchange, which typically opens at 9:00 AM, initially postponed the session several times — first to 9:30 AM, then 10:00 AM, and later 10:30 AM — before finally removing the resumption time altogether.

In an official statement issued at 11:05 AM, MCX said, 'The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from the DR site. The time of commencement will be informed to market participants.'

Read Also
MCX Trading Hit By Technical Snag, Operations Halted For Nearly Two Hours Leaving Traders Waiting
article-image

Operations to Resume from Disaster Recovery Site

The reference to the 'DR site' means that MCX plans to shift trading operations to its Disaster Recovery (DR) facility — a backup system designed to take over in case of outages or failures at the main data centre. Such systems form a crucial part of exchange infrastructure, ensuring business continuity and minimizing market disruption.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2 Major Deals Signed
US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2 Major Deals Signed
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here
Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Fee From ₹4000 Crore Ramayana: 'Film Is Going To Be India's Answer To Hollywood Epics'
Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Fee From ₹4000 Crore Ramayana: 'Film Is Going To Be India's Answer To Hollywood Epics'

While the exact cause of the technical glitch remains undisclosed, MCX confirmed that teams were working to restore functionality and that regular updates would be provided. This marks another instance of a temporary system halt for MCX, which faced a similar delay in July 2024, when trading resumed after an hour-long disruption.

Read Also
Gold Prices In India Hit Record Highs On October 10, 24K Gold Crosses ₹12,400/Gram As MCX Futures...
article-image

About MCX and Market Impact

Headquartered in Mumbai, MCX is India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It facilitates futures and options trading across commodities like gold, silver, crude oil, and base metals.

The unexpected delay on Tuesday impacted early-morning traders, with several market participants awaiting confirmation on resumption from the DR site. While electronic trading remained unavailable during the halt, the exchange assured that critical safeguards were in place to maintain system integrity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCX Trading Delay: What Caused The Disruption, Exchange Shifts Operations To DR Site Amid Ongoing...

MCX Trading Delay: What Caused The Disruption, Exchange Shifts Operations To DR Site Amid Ongoing...

Multi-Asset Exchange NSE's GIFT Nifty Achieves Record Open Interest On October 24

Multi-Asset Exchange NSE's GIFT Nifty Achieves Record Open Interest On October 24

Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Shut 9–10 Days In November, Check The Full List...

Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Shut 9–10 Days In November, Check The Full List...

Indian Real Estate Sector Records Institutional Investments Of $1.76 Billion In The Third Quarter Of...

Indian Real Estate Sector Records Institutional Investments Of $1.76 Billion In The Third Quarter Of...

MCX Trading Hit By Technical Snag, Operations Halted For Nearly Two Hours Leaving Traders Waiting

MCX Trading Hit By Technical Snag, Operations Halted For Nearly Two Hours Leaving Traders Waiting