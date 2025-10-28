 MCX Trading Hit By Technical Snag, Operations Halted For Nearly Two Hours Leaving Traders Waiting
Trading on MCX remained halted for nearly two hours due to a technical glitch, delaying market opening multiple times. Operations will resume from the disaster recovery site, pending system stabilisation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Trading Suspension Extends Beyond an Hour. |

Mumbai: Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained suspended for nearly two hours on Tuesday after a technical glitch disrupted normal operations. The market, which typically opens at 9:00 AM, saw repeated delays as MCX initially pushed the start time to 9:30 AM, then 9:45 AM, and later to 10:00 AM. However, after announcing a tentative resumption at 10:30 AM, the exchange withdrew the update, citing continuing technical issues.

At 11:05 AM, MCX released a fresh statement saying, 'The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. The time of commencement will be informed to market participants. Inconvenience is regretted.'

Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX
Operations Shift to Disaster Recovery Site

MCX confirmed that trading would begin from its disaster recovery platform, but did not disclose the reason for the outage or provide an estimated time for full restoration. The exchange, India’s largest for commodity derivatives, has faced similar issues in the past. On July 23, 2024, trading was delayed by over an hour due to a comparable technical problem before resuming operations at 10:00 AM.

VIDEO: Indian Man Opens Up On His 2 Cr Business Loss During Covid-19; Still Paid All Loans, Now Lives Happily In Dubai
Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft
MCX Shares Hit 52-Week High After Sebi Tech Panels Approval For New CPD
Market Reaction and Trading Schedule

A regular MCX session operates from 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM, split into morning (till 5 PM) and evening sessions. The prolonged delay on Tuesday left many traders unable to initiate or close positions during early hours, prompting concerns over system reliability.

Shares of MCX reacted mildly, slipping 0.9 percent to Rs 9,220, trading below their 52-week low of Rs 9,317, as investors awaited clarification on the issue.

