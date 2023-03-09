e-Paper Get App
MCX to launch natural gas mini futures contracts on Tuesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
MCX to launch natural gas mini futures contracts on Tuesday | Image: MCX (Representative)

Natural gas mini futures contractswill be available for trading on the MCX platform from Tuesday, the exchange said in a release.

Initially, April and May contracts will be available for trading, expiring on Apr 25 and May 25, respectively, it said.

The maximum order size for these futures will be 60,000 MMBtu, and the trading unit will be 250 MMBtu. According to MCX's press release, the contracts would be settled in cash.

The rate of the natural gas front month contract on the NYMEX on the last trading day of the MCX contract will serve as the final settlement price, also known as the due date rate.

The last available Reserve Bank of India's dollar/rupee reference rate will be utilised for conversion.

