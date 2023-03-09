JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 10% on year in February | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel Ltd's standalone crude steel production in February rose 10% on year to 1.73 mln tn, the company said in an exchange filing.

The production of flat-rolled goods increased 9% year over year to 1.26 mln tn, while long-rolled goods increased 2% year over year to 375,000 tn.

Shares of the company traded 1.1% higher at ₹682.75 on NSE, at 09:40 IST.