MCX Stock Rises Over 3% After Additional Margins On Gold, Silver Futures Removed

The stock price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surged over 3 per cent in early trade on the stock exchanges, hovering around Rs 2,414.

The stock opened at Rs 2,401 on Thursday, which was Rs 60 higher than its closing price yesterday at Rs 2,341. The rise in the stock price of the commodities exchange platform came after it announced the removal of additional margins on gold and silver futures.

In a circular dated February 18, the platform had said that the additional 3 per cent margin imposed on all gold futures contracts and the 7 per cent margin on all silver futures contracts will cease to exist from Thursday (February 19).

“Additional Margin of 3% levied on Gold Futures (all contracts of all variants) and 7% levied on Silver Futures (all contracts of all variants) shall be withdrawn with effect from Thursday, February 19, 2026. Members are requested to take note of the same,” the circular said.

The move to do away with additional margins on gold and silver futures will reduce margin requirements for traders in these contracts. In practice, traders will require comparatively less capital to execute trade contracts.

However, the additional margin requirement was imposed to curb speculative trading and contain high volatility in gold and silver prices. Lower or no additional margins generally lead to sharp changes in prices.

Yet, the removal of additional margins has come as a positive for the stock of MCX.

The removal of the margins was also confirmed by NSE Clearing in a circular. It further advised members to tweak their positions in accordance with the new system.

In its latest financial results for the December quarter, MCX reported a steep increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 401 crore compared to Rs 160 crore during the same period last year. This was an increase of 151% on a year-on-year basis and 103% on a sequential basis.