Max Life Insurance Partners With DCB Bank To Offer Comprehensive Range Of Life Insurance Solutions

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. announces its partnership with DCB Bank Ltd., a new-generation private sector bank in India, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

Through this collaboration, Max Life and DCB Bank will provide a variety of life insurance products to the Bank's customers, including term, savings, and retirement plans, allowing them to protect their financial future and expand their investment portfolio.

DCB Bank is a new-generation private sector bank with 427 branches across India with contemporary technology and infrastructure, including state-of-art internet banking for personal and business banking services. The business tie-up will offer Bank customers access to Max Life's protection and long-term savings solutions, offering financial stability for themselves and their families.

“We are delighted to join forces with DCB Bank as part of our growing Bancassurance network. DCB Bank's customer-centric approach and widespread reach make them an ideal partner for Max Life. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide superior customer experience by offering top-notch products, digital servicing, and an omni-channel approach,” said V. Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director.

“DCB Bank’s tie-up with Max Life will pave the way for adaptable, and varied life insurance products for our customers. Through this partnership, we aim to empower our customers by providing them with innovative and flexible life insurance products that cater to their needs," said Praveen Kutty, Head Retail Banking, DCB Bank.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

About DCB Bank

DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 427 branches (as on 31st March 2023) across India. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. It is professionally managed and governed. DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure including state of the art internet banking and mobile banking for personal as well as business banking customers. DCB Bank’s business segments are Retail, micro-SME, SME, mid-Corporate, Agriculture, Commodities, Government, Public Sector, Indian Banks, Co-operative Banks and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC). DCB Bank has approximately one million customers.

