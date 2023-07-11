 DCB Bank Allots 162,606 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
DCB Bank Allots 162,606 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | File photo

DCB Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 162,606 equity shares in pursuant to the terms of the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from 31,17,30,533 equity shares of ₹10 each to 311,893,139 equity shares of ₹10 each.

DCB Bank Shares

The shares of DCB Bank on Tuesday at 12:53 pm IST were at ₹129.15, up by 3.24 percent.

article-image
